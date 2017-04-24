Hunt for home invasion suspects expands
Joseph V. Frasher, 28, and Dillon E. Nida, 22, both of Columbia, are suspected of forcing their way into a residence in the 1000 block of Chippewa Drive on Monday, according to a police statement. According to police, the suspects took items, cash and the resident's gray 2007 Toyota Tundra with Missouri license plate number 0DE-903.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Apr 23
|Norm
|2
|Looking for good attorney
|Apr 22
|Curious
|1
|Dakota wolf
|Apr 22
|Deputy Dog
|3
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Apr 21
|Runt62294
|22
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Apr 21
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|18
|Rent houses in lebsnon
|Apr 21
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC