Hunt for home invasion suspects expands

Joseph V. Frasher, 28, and Dillon E. Nida, 22, both of Columbia, are suspected of forcing their way into a residence in the 1000 block of Chippewa Drive on Monday, according to a police statement. According to police, the suspects took items, cash and the resident's gray 2007 Toyota Tundra with Missouri license plate number 0DE-903.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.