Hooten Hallers to Release Self-Titled...

Hooten Hallers to Release Self-Titled LP This Thursday at Off Broadway

Wednesday

We'll be greedy and claim the Hooten Hallers as an honorary St. Louis band. While the trio officially calls the post-collegiate arts community of Columbia, Missouri, its home, it also counts local saxophone icon Kellie Everett and St. Louis native John Randall as members.

