Former Islamic charity's assets transferred to charity

A Missouri-based Islamic charity that was shut down after the federal government called it a global terrorist organization was sentenced in federal court for violating U.S. sanctions by transferring nearly $1.4 million to Iraq. The U.S. Attorney's office said in a news release Thursday that the Islamic American Relief Agency, formerly headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, divested itself of all of its funds and property.

