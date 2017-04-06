Former Islamic charity's assets transferred to charity
A Missouri-based Islamic charity that was shut down after the federal government called it a global terrorist organization was sentenced in federal court for violating U.S. sanctions by transferring nearly $1.4 million to Iraq. The U.S. Attorney's office said in a news release Thursday that the Islamic American Relief Agency, formerly headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, divested itself of all of its funds and property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|meth in lebanon mo
|Apr 4
|Exexex
|6
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Apr 4
|Sure Thing
|9
|Rent houses in lebsnon
|Mar 31
|Justme
|1
|Eagle stop shit show
|Mar 30
|Bill
|6
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 29
|Billy
|17
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|4
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|Kirby Klown
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC