Few international students in University of Missouri system

The four campuses of the University of Missouri system have reported a drop in international student applications attributed to uncertainty about U.S. immigration and visa policies, and foreign students' safety concerns, a university spokesman said. The declines in applications range from 10 percent to 50 percent from this time last year, although officials on the Columbia campus refused to release specific numbers, The Columbia Daily Tribune reported .

