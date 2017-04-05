Federal investigators: Milwaukee girl...

Federal investigators: Milwaukee girl forced to work at Missouri brothel

Federal investigators say a girl from the Milwaukee area was among a group of victims forced to work at a brothel in Columbia, Missouri. The FBI raided a home last week as part of the investigation.

