Escaped cattle being cared for at Missouri veterinary center
The six steers that made a mad dash out of a St. Louis slaughterhouse in March are being treated and temporarily housed at the University of Missouri's veterinary center in Columbia. Jay Weiner, co-founder of The Gentle Barn Foundation, says the six cattle are being kept together to reduce their anxiety.
