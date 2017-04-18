'Eclipse Symphony' to be performed

'Eclipse Symphony' to be performed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Fulton Sun

The Mizzou New Music Ensemble will commemorate this summer's solar eclipse with performances in Columbia and St. Louis of the "Eclipse Symphony," a new collaborative, multi-part work by four University of Missouri student composers. The work will be previewed in a concert at 7:30 p.m. April 29 at the Bond Life Sciences Center at the university's campus, with the official premiere set for 7 p.m. May 5 at the St. Louis Science Center's James S. McDonnell Planetarium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for good attorney 11 hr Curious 1
Dakota wolf 16 hr Deputy Dog 3
Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10) Fri Runt62294 22
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Fri Amy Mattingly 69691 18
Rent houses in lebsnon Fri Amy Mattingly 69691 3
meth in lebanon mo Thu Tommy J Ninich 11
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Thu Tommy J Ninich 10
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,489,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC