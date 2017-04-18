'Eclipse Symphony' to be performed

The Mizzou New Music Ensemble will commemorate this summer's solar eclipse with performances in Columbia and St. Louis of the "Eclipse Symphony," a new collaborative, multi-part work by four University of Missouri student composers. The work will be previewed in a concert at 7:30 p.m. April 29 at the Bond Life Sciences Center at the university's campus, with the official premiere set for 7 p.m. May 5 at the St. Louis Science Center's James S. McDonnell Planetarium.

