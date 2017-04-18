Eating disorder clinic closes abruptly, leaves patients without care
After an eating disorder treatment center closed March 3 with just five days notice, employees, patients and their families were left with few options. McCallum Place, which opened last year and offered Columbia's only outpatient care for eating disorders, released a statement last month stating that the center would close and "reallocate resources" to its St. Louis clinic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maneater.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for good attorney
|4 hr
|Curious
|1
|Dakota wolf
|9 hr
|Deputy Dog
|3
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Runt62294
|22
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Fri
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|18
|Rent houses in lebsnon
|Fri
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|3
|meth in lebanon mo
|Thu
|Tommy J Ninich
|11
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Thu
|Tommy J Ninich
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC