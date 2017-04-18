Eating disorder clinic closes abruptl...

Eating disorder clinic closes abruptly, leaves patients without care

After an eating disorder treatment center closed March 3 with just five days notice, employees, patients and their families were left with few options. McCallum Place, which opened last year and offered Columbia's only outpatient care for eating disorders, released a statement last month stating that the center would close and "reallocate resources" to its St. Louis clinic.

