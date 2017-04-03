Crouch birthday
Ferne Crouch celebrated her 101st birthday with her family and fellow-residents of Bristol Manor, with Mardi Gras hats, beads, horns, bubbles, cake and ice cream, and stories from their younger days. Loral Ferne Crouch was born March 28, 1916, in Okean, Arkansas, the youngest of 10 children born to Samuel William Martin and Letha Almeda Sweckard Martin.
