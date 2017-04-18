Council passes East Capital measures
Shown above is the main entrance to the John G. Christy Municipal Building, commonly known as City Hall, at 320 E. McCarty St. in Jefferson City. Potential redevelopment of the East Capitol Avenue area was the focus of several bills approved at Monday's Jefferson City Council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|meth in lebanon mo
|2 hr
|Amy
|8
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Apr 4
|Sure Thing
|9
|Rent houses in lebsnon
|Mar 31
|Justme
|1
|Eagle stop shit show
|Mar 30
|Bill
|6
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 29
|Billy
|17
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|4
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|Kirby Klown
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC