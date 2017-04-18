Columbia woman gets probation

Columbia woman gets probation

44 min ago

A Columbia woman has been placed on five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to charges in connection with several shoplifting incidents in Jefferson City last year. Julie Barksdale, 19, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, one count of felony stealing and one count of misdemeanor stealing in cases stemming from March through May 2016.

