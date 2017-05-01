Columbia plans to slow traffic on Ste...

Columbia plans to slow traffic on Stewart Road

Friday Apr 28 Read more: KMIZ

The Columbia City Council will vote on Monday about traffic calming devices along Stewart Road between Garth Avenue and West Boulevard. Those include two speed tables, two speed humps and three crosswalks.

