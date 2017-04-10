City one step closer to fixing stormwater issues in one Central Columbia neighborhood
On Monday night the Columbia City Council will have the opportunity to hear from the public regarding the proposed demolition of two houses on Worley and Again streets. The houses at 1104 Worley St. and 1105 Again St. were purchased in 2016 with the intent to demolish them in order to help address storm water and sanitary sewer issues in the area.
