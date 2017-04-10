Church in Missouri to become sanctuary for immigrants
A church in Columbia, Missouri, has decided to become a sanctuary congregation in response to recent national political discourse that threatens immigrants and refugees. The Columbia Missourian reports the Unitarian Universalist Church voted Sunday to join an effort called the National Sanctuary Movement, which has the support of 400 congregations across the country.
