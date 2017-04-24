Charles Harris: A true difference-maker at Missouri
In case you haven't heard, former Missouri defensive end Charles Harris is probably going in the first round tonight. At any rate, it seems likely that Harris will become the fifth Missouri defensive end picked in the past four drafts and, along with Shane Ray , #DLineZou's second first-rounder in the past three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rock M Nation.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|10 hr
|Ima Glutten
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Apr 23
|Norm
|2
|Looking for good attorney
|Apr 22
|Curious
|1
|Dakota wolf
|Apr 22
|Deputy Dog
|3
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Apr 21
|Runt62294
|22
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Apr 21
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|18
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC