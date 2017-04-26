Banned University of Missouri Fraternity Challenges Carrie Underwood to Hockey Bet

A fraternity that was banned from the University of Missouri as a recognized student organization because of alcohol-and buttocks-violations has issued a challenge to Carrie Underwood. The Sigma Pi fraternity of Columbia, Mo., posted a Twitter video yesterday with their challenge: If the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues in their upcoming NHL playoff series, the frat will come to Nashville and donate 200 hours of community service to the charity of Carrie's choice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.