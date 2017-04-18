7 Questions with Korean BBQ Entrepreneur David Choi

The food-truck boom five years ago ushered in a new age for street foods, with obscure international dishes suddenly becoming smash hits in the U.S. That same food-truck movement also made popular new fusion items, with operators mixing and matching global street flavors to create wildly inventive new options. Such was the case for David Choi, who hit the streets of St. Louis with his food truck Seoul Taco in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QSR Magazine.