10 Things to Know for Monday
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center right, waves to supporters as he leaves a polling station in Istanbul, on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Turkish voters were casting their ballots Sunday in a historic referendum on whether to approve constitutional reforms that would greatly expand the powers of Erdogan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|meth in lebanon mo
|3 hr
|Guest
|7
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Apr 4
|Sure Thing
|9
|Rent houses in lebsnon
|Mar 31
|Justme
|1
|Eagle stop shit show
|Mar 30
|Bill
|6
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 29
|Billy
|17
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|4
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|Kirby Klown
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC