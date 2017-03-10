Warner, group of legislators introduce bill to expand veterans care program

A man facing possible deportation had some notable names in his corner ahead of a meeting with federal immigration autho Times EST Sunday, March 12 Times EDT America East Conference First Round Wednesday, March 1 Vermont 86, Maine 41 Stony Brook 70, Binghamton COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri will pay fired men's basketball coach Kim Anderson $650,000 as part of a separation deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.