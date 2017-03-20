University of Missouri makes plan to cover budget gap
The University of Missouri's Columbia campus will cover a $17 million gap between budgeted spending and available revenue with the help of the medical school and campus operations. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the university released figures Thursday revealing how unrestricted reserve funds could make up for lost state revenue withheld in January by Gov. Eric Greitens.
