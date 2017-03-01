Two Mizzou students arrested for anti...

Two Mizzou students arrested for anti-Semitic messages

Erich J Eastman, 18, and Noah B Rogers, 19, had allegedly been taunting a male student who is Jewish with anti-Semitic notes and comments since August Erich J Eastman, 18, and Noah B Rogers, 19, both from Columbia, Missouri, are being charged with first-degree harassment, a Class E felony punishable by up to four years in prison. Eastman and Rogers were were held in the Boone County jail and later released, each on $1,500 bond, reports the Columbia Daily Tribune .

