Two in custody after FBI raid home on Vandiver Drive in Columbia
Columbia police and the Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to the home in the 1100 block of Vandiver Drive to assist the FBI. ABC 17 News was there as one man was detained by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
