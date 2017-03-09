True/False Film Festival: Documentari...

True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our backyard

The 14th annual True/False Film Festival wrapped up this past Sunday in Columbia, Mo. A short two-hour drive from St. Louis, the festival screened upwards of 40 documentaries to an audience of about 15,000.

