True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our backyard
The 14th annual True/False Film Festival wrapped up this past Sunday in Columbia, Mo. A short two-hour drive from St. Louis, the festival screened upwards of 40 documentaries to an audience of about 15,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Student Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 6
|John
|16
|CR Distributing (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|mike
|118
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Feb 27
|Stephanie
|2
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 27
|Reality Check
|219
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan '17
|Kimmykali24
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan '17
|Terry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC