Trenton man seriously injured in Pett...

Trenton man seriously injured in Pettis County accident -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Sedalia Democrat

A Trenton man sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 8:18 a.m. Monday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jose S. Barron IV, 19, was driving south on U.S. Highway 65, north of Deer Park Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eagle stop shit show 7 hr Pie pan 1
Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10) Tue Kirby Klown 9
Missouri Basketball Mar 19 Quinn 1
News True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ... Mar 19 Kirby 2
Hotwife (Apr '13) Mar 16 Dave 5
Divorced 3/11/14 Mar 14 Billy 3
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Mar 11 Mike 220
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC