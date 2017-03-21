Trenton man seriously injured in Pettis County accident

A Trenton man sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 8:18 a.m. Monday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jose S. Barron IV, 19, was driving south on U.S. Highway 65, north of Deer Park Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

