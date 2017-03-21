Trenton man seriously injured in Pettis County accident -
A Trenton man sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 8:18 a.m. Monday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jose S. Barron IV, 19, was driving south on U.S. Highway 65, north of Deer Park Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eagle stop shit show
|7 hr
|Pie pan
|1
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Kirby Klown
|9
|Missouri Basketball
|Mar 19
|Quinn
|1
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 19
|Kirby
|2
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Mar 16
|Dave
|5
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Mar 14
|Billy
|3
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Mar 11
|Mike
|220
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC