Top 2017 recruit Michael Porter Jr. commits to Mizzou
The top small forward in the country and second-best prep player overall announced on Friday afternoon that he would be attending the University of Missouri on his personal Twitter account. As Porter Jr. indicated, the Columbia, Mo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Team Speed Kills.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|Pie pan
|7
|Eagle stop shit show
|4 hr
|Pie pan
|5
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|10 hr
|Billy
|17
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|4
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|Kirby Klown
|9
|Missouri Basketball
|Mar 19
|Quinn
|1
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Mar 14
|Billy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC