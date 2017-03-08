Three Genre-Expanding Documentaries About Racist Crimes of the Past

For four days each March, Columbia, Missouri, is the epicenter of what might be called creative cinematic nonfiction-documentary films that probe, challenge, and expand the very nature of documentary filmmaking. The True/False Film Festival, which I've just had the privilege of attending, is the rarest of festivals-it's governed by an idea, the essence of which is documentary filmmakers thinking about what they're doing and making that thinking integral to their films.

