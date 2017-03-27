Smithon AFS student in stable condition -
A Smithton student who sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Pettis County is now in stable condition, according to Superintendent Matt Teeter. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when Faith L. McClain, 16, was driving south on state Route O, near Boonville Road, when she lost control of her vehicle and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway.
Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
