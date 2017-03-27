Smithon AFS student in stable conditi...

Smithon AFS student in stable condition -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

A Smithton student who sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Pettis County is now in stable condition, according to Superintendent Matt Teeter. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when Faith L. McClain, 16, was driving south on state Route O, near Boonville Road, when she lost control of her vehicle and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rent houses in lebsnon 9 hr Justme 1
Eagle stop shit show Thu Bill 6
Hotwife (Apr '13) Wed Pie pan 7
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Mar 29 Billy 17
News True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ... Mar 23 Texxy 4
Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10) Mar 21 Kirby Klown 9
Missouri Basketball Mar 19 Quinn 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,823 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC