SERVE Tran drops out-of-town fares

SERVE Tran drops out-of-town fares

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fulton Sun

SERVE, Inc.'s transportation director, Courtney Harrison, poses with one of the Tran vehicles. The outreach is dropping bus fares for county and medical travel in hopes of reaching more people in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Mon John 16
CR Distributing (Apr '13) Mar 3 mike 118
Divorced 3/11/14 Feb 27 Stephanie 2
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Feb 27 Reality Check 219
Hotwife (Apr '13) Jan '17 uknsywy 4
Looking for stuff Jan '17 Kimmykali24 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan '17 Terry 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Boone County was issued at March 08 at 3:30AM CST

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC