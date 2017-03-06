SERVE Tran drops out-of-town fares
SERVE, Inc.'s transportation director, Courtney Harrison, poses with one of the Tran vehicles. The outreach is dropping bus fares for county and medical travel in hopes of reaching more people in need.
