Sedalia woman killed in U.S. Highway 65 accident - 9:37 am updated:

Sedalia woman killed in U.S. Highway 65 accident

Friday Mar 24

A Sedalia woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 8:54 p.m. Thursday in Pettis County, and law enforcement is still searching for one of the drivers. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a southbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 at Meadowlark Road pulled into the path of another southbound vehicle driven by John W. Haase, 19, of Cole Camp.

