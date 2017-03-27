Sedalia woman killed in U.S. Highway 65 accident - 9:37 am updated:
A Sedalia woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 8:54 p.m. Thursday in Pettis County, and law enforcement is still searching for one of the drivers. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a southbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 at Meadowlark Road pulled into the path of another southbound vehicle driven by John W. Haase, 19, of Cole Camp.
