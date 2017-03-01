Report: University of Missouri System...

Report: University of Missouri System's credit rating stable

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: News Tribune

The University of Missouri System's outlook for its overall credit rating has turned to stable from the negative outlook Standard & Poor's Global Ratings placed on the system's debt last year. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Standard & Poor is maintaining the system's AA-plus credit rating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) 4 hr Allan 14
CR Distributing (Apr '13) Mar 3 mike 118
Divorced 3/11/14 Feb 27 Stephanie 2
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Feb 27 Reality Check 219
Hotwife (Apr '13) Jan '17 uknsywy 4
Looking for stuff Jan '17 Kimmykali24 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan '17 Terry 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC