Police arrest man accused of stealing...

Police arrest man accused of stealing car at gunpoint Friday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

Columbia police officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Clark Lane for a vehicle theft involving a handgun on Friday night. The investigation revealed that the male victim was sitting in his silver Toyota Talon when a black male opened the victim's driver's side door and forced him out of his car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) 12 hr John 16
CR Distributing (Apr '13) Mar 3 mike 118
Divorced 3/11/14 Feb 27 Stephanie 2
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Feb 27 Reality Check 219
Hotwife (Apr '13) Jan '17 uknsywy 4
Looking for stuff Jan '17 Kimmykali24 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan '17 Terry 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC