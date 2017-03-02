Poke Bowls and Poke Wraps Coming to P...

Poke Bowls and Poke Wraps Coming to Penn Quarter

It's taken DC a while to catch up with the West Coast's poke fever, but it looks like the trend will arrive in full force this year. Aside from the slew of restaurants that have added the Hawaiian specialty to their menus, the folks behind Abunai food truck are opening a poke shop downtown, and Poki District is bringing one to Penn Quarter.

