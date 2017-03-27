No updates in Columbia double homicide
Michael Walker Jr. and Jeffery Jones died from injuries in the shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on I-70 Dr NW near Garden Drive. Police have not released the name of the third man involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|Pie pan
|7
|Eagle stop shit show
|4 hr
|Pie pan
|5
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|10 hr
|Billy
|17
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|4
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|Kirby Klown
|9
|Missouri Basketball
|Mar 19
|Quinn
|1
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Mar 14
|Billy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC