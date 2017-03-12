New Program Improves Hearing Aid Use ...

New Program Improves Hearing Aid Use for Older Adults

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Newswise

COLUMBIA, Mo. - More than half of older adults have some form of hearing loss, impacting everyday life and significantly affecting their health and safety if left untreated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missouri Basketball 22 hr Quinn 1
News True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ... 22 hr Kirby 2
Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10) Mar 17 Carl 8
Hotwife (Apr '13) Mar 16 Dave 5
Divorced 3/11/14 Mar 14 Billy 3
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Mar 11 Mike 220
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Mar 6 John 16
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC