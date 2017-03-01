New nonstop flights from Denver to Ha...

New nonstop flights from Denver to Hawaii

Read more: TheDenverChannel

The new service is part of a larger nationwide expansion that will add 47 new daily round trips and nearly 9,000 seats per day. In addition to nonstop service to Kona, United is adding daily flights from Denver to Columbia, Missouri and San Luis Obispo, California.

