Moniteau County prosecutor's trial delayed

The St. Louis-based Eastern District Court of Appeals last week issued a "preliminary writ of prohibition," ordering Shelby County Circuit Judge Frederick Tucker to refrain from action until further notice in the trial, scheduled to begin with jury selection June 5. Healea faces the five charges lodged by a Boone County grand jury indictment after an Oct. 25, 2014, accident at Columbia's Addison's Restaurant - including leaving the scene of an accident where there was an injury or property damage and four counts of second-degree assault for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in an injury.

