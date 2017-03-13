Moniteau County prosecutor's trial de...

Moniteau County prosecutor's trial delayed

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: News Tribune

The St. Louis-based Eastern District Court of Appeals last week issued a "preliminary writ of prohibition," ordering Shelby County Circuit Judge Frederick Tucker to refrain from action until further notice in the trial, scheduled to begin with jury selection June 5. Healea faces the five charges lodged by a Boone County grand jury indictment after an Oct. 25, 2014, accident at Columbia's Addison's Restaurant - including leaving the scene of an accident where there was an injury or property damage and four counts of second-degree assault for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in an injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Divorced 3/11/14 11 hr Billy 3
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Mar 11 Mike 220
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Mar 6 John 16
CR Distributing (Apr '13) Mar 3 mike 118
Hotwife (Apr '13) Jan '17 uknsywy 4
Looking for stuff Jan '17 Kimmykali24 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan '17 Terry 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Boone County was issued at March 15 at 3:32AM CDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,712 • Total comments across all topics: 279,561,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC