Missouri House advances charter school proposal
The Missouri House on Wednesday debated a bill that would allow charter schools to expand to more districts in the state. The proposal passed on an 83-74 vote after vigorous debate over whether charters would provide students with more opportunities, or if they would drain the resources of local school districts without having a marked positive impact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|Dave
|5
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Tue
|Billy
|3
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Mar 11
|Mike
|220
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 6
|John
|16
|CR Distributing (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|mike
|118
|Looking for stuff
|Jan '17
|Kimmykali24
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan '17
|Terry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC