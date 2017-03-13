Missouri House advances charter schoo...

Missouri House advances charter school proposal

The Missouri House on Wednesday debated a bill that would allow charter schools to expand to more districts in the state. The proposal passed on an 83-74 vote after vigorous debate over whether charters would provide students with more opportunities, or if they would drain the resources of local school districts without having a marked positive impact.

