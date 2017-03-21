Liberals' Fassbender sees spoils for 'can-do' B.C. in Wednesday's federal budget
Peter Fassbender argued there are no guarantees an NDP government would have credibility with Ottawa when it came to securing federal spending. Peter Fassbender argued there are no guarantees an NDP government would have credibility with Ottawa when it came to securing federal spending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Kirby Klown
|9
|Missouri Basketball
|Mar 19
|Quinn
|1
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 19
|Kirby
|2
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Mar 16
|Dave
|5
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Mar 14
|Billy
|3
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Mar 11
|Mike
|220
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 6
|John
|16
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC