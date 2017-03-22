Land donation could help with new I-7...

Land donation could help with new I-70 ramps in Columbia

The Columbia City Council agreed to take the land at 840 Strawn Road from Larry and Brenda Potterfield. The couple offered the land with "no strings attached," deputy city manager John Glascock said Monday, but a report given to the council on it said the Potterfields hoped they kept the road system, arts and tourism in mind.

