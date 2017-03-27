Interim Chancellor Foley to leave Uni...

Interim Chancellor Foley to leave University of Missouri

38 min ago Read more: News Tribune

University of Missouri Interim Chancellor Hank Foley will leave the state's flagship campus in Columbia in May to become president at the New York Institute of Technology, University System President Mun Choi announced Wednesday. Foley took the interim Missouri job after the resignation of former Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin in fall 2015 amid racially charged protests on the Columbia campus.

