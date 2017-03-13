Horton, Grayson still awaiting trial

A day in court remains unclear for either of a Columbia couple charged with a double murder in Callaway County. Last April, Dale Horton and Jennifer Grayson were charged with the murders of Sharry Horton and Joshua Griffith.

