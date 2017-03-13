Felkner, Howard address South Callaway school district matters
Four candidates are competing to fill three open seats on the South Callaway R-2 Board of Education during the April 4 municipal elections: Penny Felkner, Janice Howard, Stephanie Laney and Brent Woods. Woods, an incumbent, is currently vice president of the board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Tue
|Billy
|3
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Mar 11
|Mike
|220
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 6
|John
|16
|CR Distributing (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|mike
|118
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan '17
|Kimmykali24
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan '17
|Terry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC