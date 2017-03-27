Father says daughter killed during al...

Father says daughter killed during alleged custody battle was 'perfect'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KMIZ

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Thirteen-year-old Shianna Mays was everything to her father Demetrius.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eagle stop shit show 2 hr Bill 6
Hotwife (Apr '13) 10 hr Pie pan 7
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) 16 hr Billy 17
News True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ... Mar 23 Texxy 4
Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10) Mar 21 Kirby Klown 9
Missouri Basketball Mar 19 Quinn 1
Divorced 3/11/14 Mar 14 Billy 3
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC