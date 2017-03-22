Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun? and...

Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun? and four more True/False 2017 highlights

From fireworks festivals to film school, family sagas to portraits of retirement homes, the best of the 14th True/False Film Festival mixed beauty, topicality and self-reflexive questioning. But the undoubted highlight was Travis Wilkerson's 'white nightmare story', "one of the most powerful reckonings in recent American cinema".

