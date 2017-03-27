County backs United Airline deal
By a 2-1 vote, the Cole County Commission approved an agreement to help guarantee United Airlines' profit in its first year at Columbia Regional Airport. If the airline falls short of $600,000 in revenue in its first year of flights from Columbia Regional Airport to Denver International Airport, Columbia and its community partners - including Jefferson City and Cole County - would make up the difference.
