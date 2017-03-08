Committee approves revenue guarantee
The Jefferson City Finance Committee has sent to the full City Council a proposed agreement for the city to help guarantee United Airlines' profit in its first year at Columbia Regional Airport. If the airline falls short of $600,000 in revenue in its first year of flights from Columbia Regional Airport to Denver International Airport, Columbia and its community partners - which include Jefferson City and Cole County - would make up the difference.
