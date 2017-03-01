Columbia man arrested for assault, pr...

Columbia man arrested for assault, property damage, endangering welfare of child

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KMIZ

Officers arrived on scene and found the back door of an apartment open, and sounds of a disturbance coming from inside the apartment. Robert Croom came out of the apartment and walked towards officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) 1 hr Allan 14
CR Distributing (Apr '13) Fri mike 118
Divorced 3/11/14 Feb 27 Stephanie 2
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Feb 27 Reality Check 219
Hotwife (Apr '13) Jan '17 uknsywy 4
Looking for stuff Jan '17 Kimmykali24 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan '17 Terry 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,334,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC