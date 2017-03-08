Capital City could raise minimum age for tobacco sales
A bill to set the minimum age for the sale of tobacco in the city to 21 instead of 18 was introduced at Monday night's Jefferson City Council meeting. Last month, the Tobacco 21 campaign was announced in Jefferson City to create a city ordinance raising the legal smoking age to purchase tobacco products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 6
|John
|16
|CR Distributing (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|mike
|118
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Feb 27
|Stephanie
|2
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 27
|Reality Check
|219
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan '17
|Kimmykali24
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan '17
|Terry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC