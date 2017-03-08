Capital City could raise minimum age ...

Capital City could raise minimum age for tobacco sales

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: News Tribune

A bill to set the minimum age for the sale of tobacco in the city to 21 instead of 18 was introduced at Monday night's Jefferson City Council meeting. Last month, the Tobacco 21 campaign was announced in Jefferson City to create a city ordinance raising the legal smoking age to purchase tobacco products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Mar 6 John 16
CR Distributing (Apr '13) Mar 3 mike 118
Divorced 3/11/14 Feb 27 Stephanie 2
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Feb 27 Reality Check 219
Hotwife (Apr '13) Jan '17 uknsywy 4
Looking for stuff Jan '17 Kimmykali24 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan '17 Terry 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC