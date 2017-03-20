British Columbians turn to Ottawa ahead of federal budget announcement
All eyes turn to Ottawa this week, where federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to deliver a budget which many are hoping includes money for British Columbia. Executive director for the B.C. Non-Profit Housing Association Kishone Roy is optimistic that funding is coming for affordable housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri Basketball
|Sun
|Quinn
|1
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Sun
|Kirby
|2
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|Mar 17
|Carl
|8
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Mar 16
|Dave
|5
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Mar 14
|Billy
|3
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Mar 11
|Mike
|220
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 6
|John
|16
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC