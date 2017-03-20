British Columbians turn to Ottawa ahe...

British Columbians turn to Ottawa ahead of federal budget announcement

All eyes turn to Ottawa this week, where federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to deliver a budget which many are hoping includes money for British Columbia. Executive director for the B.C. Non-Profit Housing Association Kishone Roy is optimistic that funding is coming for affordable housing.

