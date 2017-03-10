Blog: Changing Weekend Forecast

Blog: Changing Weekend Forecast

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Times EST Sunday, March 12 Times EDT America East Conference First Round Wednesday, March 1 Vermont 86, Maine 41 Stony Brook 70, Binghamton COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri will pay fired men's basketball coach Kim Anderson $650,000 as part of a separation deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Mar 11 Mike 220
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Mar 6 John 16
CR Distributing (Apr '13) Mar 3 mike 118
Divorced 3/11/14 Feb 27 Stephanie 2
Hotwife (Apr '13) Jan '17 uknsywy 4
Looking for stuff Jan '17 Kimmykali24 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan '17 Terry 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Boone County was issued at March 13 at 2:04PM CDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,532,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC